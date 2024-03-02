GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman, two daughters found dead

March 02, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Three members of a family allegedly died by suicide at their house in Madurai on Friday. 

According to the police, S. Veeraselvi (36) and her two daughters aged 13 and 8 were found dead at their house at Babu Nagar. 

Learning about the suicide through a message sent by Veeraselvi , the deceased’s sister, who is the complainant, rushed to their house only to see them dead at their house.  

Later, police were informed about the deaths and the bodies removed by the Teppakulam police. 

The police have registered a case.  

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

