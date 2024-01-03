ADVERTISEMENT

Woman, two children injured as part of ceiling collapses in Anganwadi centre

January 03, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The rented building in which the Anganwadi centre was functioning in Muthupatti in Madurai. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

A woman and two children were injured after a part of the ceiling of an Anganwadi centre at Muthupatti in Madurai collapsed on Wednesday.  

It was functioning in a rented building which was already in a bad shape. Ten children and a caretaker were inside the room when part of the ceiling caved in.  As the Anganwadi teacher was on sick leave, caretaker Muniswari, 40, was looking after the children when the incident happened. The debris fell on her head, and two children also suffered minor injuries on their head and hands.  They were rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

The residents of the area said they had voiced their concern with the centre staff and the Intergrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Department people regarding the safety of the children because of the bad condition of the building, but no action was taken.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Even as they were looking for a place to shift, the incident happened. “There is a government-built Anganwadi centre at Muthupatti which is being run for children from Balarengapuram area, but the Muthupatti children attend the Anganwadi centre being run in the ill-fated place,” a woman said.  

“Residents of two other houses in the building which housed the Anganwadi centre had shifted a few months ago fearing their safety. A new building must be built for the Anganwadi as already 20 children were studying there, the residents said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US