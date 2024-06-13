Woman trying to avoid attack by cow falls down, dies near Tirumangalam

A 70-year-old woman, A. Packiyam, died after she fell down as a cow chased her at A. Valayampatti junction in Sindhupatti on Tuesday night.

The police said the woman, who was rearing goats, was returning home after taking the animals for grazing. When she was walking on the road, a cow started to run helter-skelter. Packiyam tried to flee the spot, but she tripped and fell down, sustaining head injuries.

She was rushed to Tirumangalam Government Hospital, where she was declared brought dead. Sindhupatti police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.