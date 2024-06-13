Woman trying to avoid attack by cow falls down, dies near Tirumangalam

A 70-year-old woman, A. Packiyam, died after she fell down as a cow chased her at A. Valayampatti junction in Sindhupatti on Tuesday night.

The police said the woman, who was rearing goats, was returning home after taking the animals for grazing. When she was walking on the road, a cow started to run helter-skelter. Packiyam tried to flee the spot, but she tripped and fell down, sustaining head injuries.

She was rushed to Tirumangalam Government Hospital, where she was declared brought dead. Sindhupatti police have registered a case.