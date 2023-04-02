Woman throws hot milk on history-sheeter at Keelavalavu

April 02, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST

A history-sheeter, S. Dheenadayalan (40) of Sathamangalam, suffered severe burn injuries on his face when a woman, B. Suryakala, threw hot milk on him near Keelavalavu on Friday night.

Police said that Dheenadalayan, who was an accused in a few crime cases, including an attempt to murder, had previous enmity with the woman over a family issue. On Friday night, he had gone to her house at Thaniyamangalam and broken the door of her house. He kept abusing and intimidating her with dire consequences.

When he broke open the house and assaulted her, the woman who was boiling milk, took the vessel and threw it on his face. The man who suffered burning injuries was admitted to a government hospital. The woman has been booked for attempt to murder.

Keelavalavu police have registered cases against both of them based on complaints filed by the man and the woman.