Woman, three others held for murder of man

Shopkeeper found hacked to death in Villapuram

The police have arrested four persons, including the wife of the deceased V. Periyasamy, 56, of Nedumadurai, who was found murdered inside a dry well in Periyakoodakoil in the small hours of Wednesday.

Police said Periyasamy who had gone out for hunting rabbit on Tuesday night had not returned home. When neighbours went in search of him, his body was found inside a well.

“In her complaint, his wife P. Shanthi had said that her husband who had gone out for hunting went missing and was found dead in the well,” Tirumangalam Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vinothini said.

However, during investigation it was found that Periyasamy’s nephew, C. Mokkachamy (22), who had property dispute with him, was infuriated when Periyasamy had gone to the same spot where Mokkachamy had already laid the trap.

After an argument, Mokkachamy had reportedly stabbed his uncle and pushed him into the well after murdering him.

The police said that the woman had hidden the fact to the police that Mokkachamy had revealed the murder to her and handed over the husband’s mobile phone to her.

Two associates of Mokkachamy were arrested for murder and the woman for attempting to hide details about the crime, the DSP said.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a 68-year-old man, R. Thangapandi, of Jaihindpuram was found murdered in Villapuram on Wednesday night.

The police said that the deceased, who was running a petty shop, was returning home after work, when he was found lying on the road side near a school.

Upon checking, the police found that he was hacked to death.

Avaniapuram police are investigating into the motive of the case.