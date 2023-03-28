ADVERTISEMENT

Woman teacher killed in accident

March 28, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A primary school teacher was killed when a speeding lorry his her moped and ran over her near Radhapuram on Tuesday.

Police said Madhavi (45) of Ramathapuram was going on Seelathikulam – Mudavankulam Road near Radhapuram on her moped when the speeding stone-laden lorry hit her vehicle. She fell from the two-wheeler and was run over by the lorry.

Madhavi was working as a teacher in a primary school at Arupuli near South Kallikulam. Radhapuram police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the lorry driver.

Condemning the killing of the teacher, the people of Seelathikulam blocked Seelathikulam – Mudavankulam Road. They charged that lorries going to and returning from stone quarries located near their village were being operated at high speed.

After the police assured them of due action to curb speeding of the lorries, they withdrew their agitation.

