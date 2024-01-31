GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman teacher, friend picked up for making fake video of child sexual harassment charges

January 31, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Police have picked up a woman teacher and her friend in the district for allegedly tutoring schoolchildren to level false charges of sexual harassment on camera.

Police sources said videos of some children of a panchayat union school narrating alleged sexual harassment on the campus were circulated on social media. Following this, the police started investigating the case. The Department of School Education also initiated a separate inquiry.

During investigation, the police found that a teacher, V. Mangalam, 54, of Idaiyankulam near Cheranmahadevi, had frequent quarrels with the school headmistress. In a bid to tarnish her image and land her in trouble, Mangalam and one of her student’s mother, A. Anuradha, 33, of Veeravanallur, tutored the students to speak on camera and level false charges of sexual harassment on the school campus.

The police have picked up Mangalam and Anuradha for inquiry, and the duo might be arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the sources said.

