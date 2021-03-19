Woman swims from Talaimannar to Arichalmunai

RAMESWARAM

Shyamala Goli, 48, of Telangana, swam in 13 hours and 40 minutes from Talaimannar in Sri Lanka to Arichalmunai near Dhanushkodi on Friday.

On reaching the shores, she told reporters that though many had swam in English Channel, I wanted to do it in India so that I chose the Ram-Setu. Rajesh Trivedi, a senior IPS officer, encouraged me to do it a year ago. I have been swimming for the last four years.

‘Last year, I tried to come, but due to covid-19, I had to cancel. Again, I took this year. Special thanks to the High Commission of India and Sri Lanka. Captain Vikas Sood, the top official in the High Commission, helped me a lot in getting permission and flagged off.

She said “I reached the IMBL in five hours. Weather was fine there. But the current was very strong here. I struggled but finished it finally in 13 hours and 40 minutes. I want to be a role model to all womenfolk. I want all the kids to swim here as we have an epic tale behind this location.

Thanking all the Central and State agencies and official teams who helped her in this mission, she said that it was an Indo-Sri Lanka friendship event.