Woman sustains injuries in blast

A woman sustained injuries when an object buried under the sand heaped inside a house at Suthamalli in the district exploded on Monday evening.

Police said P. Meenakshi, 34, of Kovilpathu Street in Suthamalli went to the house of her mother-in-law in the same area to take sand, which remained unused for the past eight years. When she lifted the sand heaped inside the house, a mysterious plastic pipe-shaped object exploded, in which she sustained “simple injuries” on the face and the hands.

She was admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment and her condition is said to be stable.

Suthamalli police are investigating.