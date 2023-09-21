ADVERTISEMENT

Woman surveyor, assistant arrested while accepting bribe of ₹25,000

September 21, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing police trapped a woman surveyor and her assistant while accepting bribe from a complainant in Tirunelveli on Thursday.

 Sources in Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing said Puthu Madasamy of Vadakarai near Gangaikondan in the district applied for survey of his land to get patta. The surveyor, Lingammal, 31, demanded ₹25,000 for surveying the land and taking steps to issue the patta.. Hence, Mr. Puthu Madasamy filed a complaint with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing.

 When Lingammal received the amount from the complainant on Thursday, DSP, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Tirunelveli, Mclaurin Eskal and Inspector Robin Gnanasingh caught her and her assistant Shanthi red-handed and seized ₹25,000 from them. Further investigations are on.

