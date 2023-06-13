Woman suffers injuries in road accident; CCTV footage shows it was an attempt to murder

June 13, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - THENI

A woman was reportedly knocked down by an SUV near the Bodinayakannur court near here on Tuesday. Subsequently it was learnt that it was a case of an attempt to murder her by her ex-husband and his friend.

Police said that Manimala and Ramesh of Thevaram were married a few years ago. But due to domestic issues, they lived separately and approached a court following which they got divorce.

Under such circumstances, Manimala had filed a petition in the court praying for maintenance to her from Ramesh. After appearing in the case, when she stepped out of the court to the bus stop, a speeding car came close from behind and hit her in which she fell down.

Immediately, a few public helped the woman recover and sent her by an ambulance to the Theni Government Medical College and Hospital. They handed over the car driver identified as Pandithurai to the police. It is said that Ramesh, who was also in the car, had allegedly given a slip fearing trouble.

Police obtained a CCTV footage from the vicinity and it showed the car hitting the woman.

Meanwhile, Bodi DSP Periasami and team conducted inquiries. Preliminary probe revealed that Ramesh had already attempted to kill his wife and this was a second attempt. Further investigation is on.