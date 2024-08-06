GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman Sub-Registrar, 4 others arrested for illegal registration of lands

Published - August 06, 2024 10:03 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

Kanniyakumari District Cyber Crime Police on Tuesday arrested a woman Sub-Registrar and four others for illegally registering lands through the Tamil Nadu Government’s Registration Department portal.

According to the police, M. Subbulakshmi, 33, of Thiruppathisaram, who was working as Sub-Registrar (in-charge) of Idalakudi Sub-Registrar Office, also served as Sub-Registrar of Thovalai Sub-Registrar Office 20 months ago after the Sub-Registrar of Thovalai, Mehalingam, went on leave.

During that time, 25 documents, which had been put on hold for long for want of genuine documents, were registered illegally.

When Mr. Mehalingam rejoined duty, he found that all the 25 documents had been registered. He submitted a complaint with Superintendent of Police Sundaravadhanam, who directed the Cyber Crime Police to investigate the case.

The police found that Subbulakshmi and Registration Department employees Dhanaraja, 50, of Azhagiyapandiapuram in Tirunelveli district, Nambirajan, Jain Shaila and Delphine had played a major role in the illegal registration of the documents.

