Woman stabbed by relative dies at hospital in Madurai

Published - September 09, 2024 09:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 37-year-old woman, P. Rekha, of Melavalavu, who was stabbed by her neighbour, B. Rajendran, 40, on September 6, succumbed to injuries on Monday.

Police said that Rekha, who is married to Ponnan of Arukkampatti, had an illicit relationship with Rajendran, her relative. Ponnan, who was working abroad, had a quarrel with Rajendran over the extra-marital affair and slashed him with a knife on August 22.

Melavalavu police had registered a case of attempt to murder against Ponnan.

Meanwhile, Rajendran had again called Rekha over phone and when they met they had a wordy quarrel following which he stabbed the woman. She was admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital where she succumbed on Monday morning.

