HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman, son found dead in Sivaganga district

March 27, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

Srikrishna L 2193

Mystery shrouded the double death of a woman and her son at a remote location in Thuvaar village near Poolankurichi in Nerkuppai police station limits in Sivaganga district on Monday.

Police said that Adakki, 46, a widow lived with her son Chinnakaruppan, 25, in a dwelling that was far away from habitation. The woman worked as a casual farm labourer and her son as part-time driver. On Monday morning, a woman worker came to Adakki’s hut to take her for a job in a farm. She was shocked to find Adakki and her son lying unconscious with blood stains all over the body.

On information, Nerkuppai police team rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to Sivaganga Government Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. A special team led by Inspector Ravindran began investigation. A sniffer dog was brought to the spot. Sivaganga SP Selvaraj visited the scene of crime and conducted inquiry.

Nerkuppai police said the two had been living in the isolated dwelling for several years.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.