Woman, son found dead in Sivaganga district

March 27, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

Mystery shrouded the double death of a woman and her son at a remote location in Thuvaar village near Poolankurichi in Nerkuppai police station limits in Sivaganga district on Monday.

Police said that Adakki, 46, a widow lived with her son Chinnakaruppan, 25, in a dwelling that was far away from habitation. The woman worked as a casual farm labourer and her son as part-time driver. On Monday morning, a woman worker came to Adakki’s hut to take her for a job in a farm. She was shocked to find Adakki and her son lying unconscious with blood stains all over the body.

On information, Nerkuppai police team rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to Sivaganga Government Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. A special team led by Inspector Ravindran began investigation. A sniffer dog was brought to the spot. Sivaganga SP Selvaraj visited the scene of crime and conducted inquiry.

Nerkuppai police said the two had been living in the isolated dwelling for several years.