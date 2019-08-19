Woman, son end life

TIRUNELVELI

A man, who was reportedly under medical treatment for depression, allegedly ended life by jumping off the second floor of a building in Palayamkottai on Monday.

An unidentified youth, aged about 35, who was roaming along Krishnan Kovil Street in Palayamkottai, reached the second floor of a sweet stall on the street and threatened to end his life. After alerting passers-by to leave the spot, he jumped off the second floor. Sustaining grievous head injury, he died on the spot.

When the Palayamkottai police arrived at the spot, they identified him as S. Sudalaiyandi, 35, a labourer from Savalaperi under Kayathar police station limits in Thoothukudi district, who was undergoing medical treatment in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for depression.

After leaving the TVMCH, Sudalaiyandi, father of two girl children, had come to Krishnan Kovil Street to end his life.

In the evening, Sudalaiyandi’s mother Thangam, 60, allegedly hanged herself in a tree in their farm at Savalaperi on getting information about Sudalaiyandi.

The Kayathar police have registered a case.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.