Woman SI stabbed, man held

Police have arrested a manual labourer who stabbed a woman Sub-Inspector during a temple festival on Friday night.

The condition of Margret Teresa, 29, who was attached to Suththamalli police station, was stable and has been admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

Police said Ms. Teresa, a postgraduate in science, was on duty in a temple festival at Pazhavoor under Suththamalli police station limits on Friday night. When M. Arumugam, 40, of Pazhavoor, was creating ruckus around 3 a.m., the woman police officer, who had already registered a case against him for riding a bike under the influence of alcohol, warned him and asked him to be calm.

As he was censured in front of the villagers, Arumugam stabbed Ms. Teresa, in which she sustained injuries in the neck and on the face. However, the policemen accompanying the SI overpowered him.

After administering first-aid at Cheranmahadevi Government Hospital, Ms. Teresa was rushed to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

Suththamalli police have registered a case.

After Chief Minister M.K. Stalin spoke to Ms. Teresa over the phone even as she was undergoing treatment at TVMCH, she was shifted to the relatively clean Plastic Surgery ward in the Super Specialty Block where a team of doctors were attending to her.

District Collector Vishnu and DIG of Police (Tirunelveli Range) Pravesh Kumar also visited the woman SI of Police and enquired with the doctors about the treatment.

Superintendent of Police, Tirunelveli, P. Saravanan visited the spot and the injured police officer at TVMCH.

Tirunelveli MLA and state vice-president of BJP Nainar Nagenthran visited Ms. Teresa and consoled her.