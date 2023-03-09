ADVERTISEMENT

Woman SI of Police placed under suspension for taking bribe

March 09, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Sub-Inspector of Police Subbulakshmi has been placed under suspension for reportedly taking money from a woman petitioner. According to police, during a petition enquiry over a family dispute, the SI attached to All Women Police Station, Aruppukottai, had demanded and taken money. When this issue came to the notice of the Assistant Superintendent of Police Karun Garad, he conducted an enquiry and found prima facie in the complaint. Based on his report, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Madurai Range, R. Ponni, ordered her suspension.

