HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman SI of Police placed under suspension for taking bribe

March 09, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Sub-Inspector of Police Subbulakshmi has been placed under suspension for reportedly taking money from a woman petitioner. According to police, during a petition enquiry over a family dispute, the SI attached to All Women Police Station, Aruppukottai, had demanded and taken money. When this issue came to the notice of the Assistant Superintendent of Police Karun Garad, he conducted an enquiry and found prima facie in the complaint. Based on his report, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Madurai Range, R. Ponni, ordered her suspension.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.