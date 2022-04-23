Woman SI in Tirunelveli stabbed; accused held
Incident happened during a temple festival
The police have arrested a manual labourer who stabbed a woman Sub-Inspector during a temple festival on Friday night.
The condition of Margret Teresa, 29, who has been attached to Suththamalli police station, is stable and has been admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.
The police said Ms. Teresa was on duty in a temple festival at Pazhavoor. When Arumugam, 40, was creating a ruckus, she warned him. In another case, she had registered a case against him for riding the bike under the influence of alcohol.
Angered over Ms. Teresa’s warning in public, Arumugam stabbed her. However, the policemen accompanying the SI overpowered him.
Superintendent of Police. P. Saravanan visited the spot and the injured police officer at TVMCH.
Suththamalli police have registered a case.
