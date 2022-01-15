Woman SI assaulted by a gang

Tenkasi

15 January 2022 20:32 IST

A woman Sub-Inspector of Police was assaulted by a group of youth when she asked them to move their bikes, which they had parked haphazardly across the road.

Police said Sub-Inspector Vimala, 30, attached to Surandai police station, was returning home on her two-wheeler in plainclothes after visiting her younger sister at Nettoor near Alangulam on Friday.

When she was about to cross the Mariamman Temple, seven youth were chatting near the temple after parking their vehicles across the narrow road.

Ms. Vimala asked them to move their vehicles but they continued to chat unmindful of her. After she shouted at them, they moved their bikes but assaulted the woman police officer and escaped.

After she was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment, Ms. Vimala filed a complaint with the Alangulam police, who are on the lookout for the culprits including history-sheeters Mariappan and Murugan.