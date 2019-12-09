Woman seeks help to bring back husband’s body

Ramanathapuram

Suspecting mystery over the sudden death of her husband, employed in Dubai, a young woman, mother of two daughters, has urged the district administration to help to unravel the mystery after taking up the matter with the government and help her to secure the body.

In her petition to Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao here on Monday, B Ranjitha, 27, said her husband R. Balamurugan, 36, who was employed as ‘steel fixer’ in a private company in Dubai, had died on December 6 under mysterious circumstances.

She said her husband, who had been in Dubai for the last six years, had visited her in December, 2017 and was to return home again in April next year for the second daughter’s birthday when she received a call from the company on December 6 that he died. Only the previous day, he spoke to her but did not complain of any major ailment, she said.

He had gone abroad when her first daughter was three-and-a-half-month old and returned home in December 2017 when his uncle died. He was yet to sea his one-and-a-half-year-old second daughter, she said. He had no major health issues and his sudden death was shocking, she said.

Stating that her husband was the sole breadwinner, Ranjitha said she was literally at a crossroads and had no idea how to bring up her two daughters. She appealed to the government to give her a job and secure compensation from her husband’s company.

Ranjitha, who studied up to class XII has completed one year nursing course but never went for employment as she had to take care of her two daughters, she said.