Woman seeks early disbursal of COVID relief

A woman, along with her two children, who had lost her COVID-infected daughter Jothika and grandson Rithish recently after the family of five attempted to end life, have sought early disbursal of relief for the family living in acute poverty for its survival.

The mother, Lakshmi, a widow, and her two teenage sons, gave a petition to Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, seeking assistance. The woman had lost her husband last month after having spent the family’s life-time earnings for his treatment.

After her husband’s death, Jothika, 23, who was deserted by her husband, was taking care of her mother, brothers and her son.Even as the family was struggling to make both ends meet, it was shattered when they learnt that Jothika was infected with COVID.

When all the women decided to end their lives and that of the children, one of the boys escaped. While Jothika and her son Rithish died other two were saved by neighbours. The early disbursal of funds under COVID relief will help them for their survival, the petition said.