Woman seeks compensation for son’s custodial death

12 March 2021 06:33 IST

The mother of a 17-year-old boy who died following custodial torture at the hands of S.S. Colony police in 2019 moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday seeking an appropriate compensation from the State. The State had a liability to pay a reasonable compensation for the misconduct of its servants, the petitioner said.

The petitioner, M. Jeya of Kochadai, said her son was picked up by the police on the pretext of inquiry in a case of jewel theft. He was tortured at the police station in which he sustained grievous injuries. Later, he succumbed to injuries at Government Rajaji Hospital, she said. The probe into the custodial death case was transferred to the CB-CID by the High Court.

She said four policemen had been named in the final report filed by the CB-CID – Inspector Alexraj, Special Sub-Inspector Ravichandran, Head Constable Ravichandran and Grade I Police Constable Satheeshkumar. The police had beaten up her son resulting in his death, she said.

Pointing to the Sattankulam case of custodial deaths of traders P. Jayaraj and J. Benicks, where the State government paid a compensation to the family members and a government job to one of them, the petitioner said a similar compensation should be paid to her family and a government job be provided under compassionate grounds.

Justice R. Hemalatha directed the State to file a counter affidavit in the case and adjourned the hearing. Earlier, the High Court had taken a serious view of several lapses in the probe on the part of the police and transferred the investigation to CB-CID. The court said it would monitor the case.