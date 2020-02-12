Woman seeks compensation for medical negligence

MADURAI

A 22-year-old woman from Uchipuli in Ramanathapuram district, who had a broken part of a surgical needle left inside her body during her delivery, moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday, seeking appropriate compensation from the State for medical negligence.

In her petition, the woman, K. Ramya, said the broken part of the needle was left inside her body after an episiotomy (surgical incision made at the opening of the vagina during childbirth to prevent rupture of tissues) was done on her at the time of delivery.

She said that after her pregnancy was confirmed she periodically visited Uchipuli Primary Healthcare Centre and on November 19 last year she delivered a baby girl. The delivery was normal after the staff nurses at the PHC conducted the episiotomy procedure, she said.

Ms. Ramya said soon she experienced continuous pain and bleeding. It was only after a couple of hours that doctors attended to her and even at that time the staff did not disclose that a needle was left inside her body, she said.

It was only the next day that the doctors at the PHC referred her to Ramanathapuram Government Headquarters Hospital. An X-ray report revealed that a broken needle was left inside her body and she was in turn referred to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai.

The needle was removed through a surgery at the GRH on November 21. She said she was put to much hardship due to the medical negligence. Beside appropriate compensation, she sought appropriate action against those responsible for the medical negligence.

Hearing the plea, Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana sought a counter from the State and adjourned the hearing by two weeks. The State submitted that departmental action was ordered against the staff attached to the PHC who were involved in the incident.