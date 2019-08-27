Woman seeks compensation for husband’s death

Madurai

The wife of Vivekananda Kumar, who died after falling from his bike when hit with a lathi by a policeman near MGR bridge here, filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday seeking appropriate compensation and employment.

The petitioner, V. Gajapriya of Madurai, said that her husband was struck on the chest by the policeman while trying to halt the bike. Due to the impact, he fell backwards and suffered injuries on the head.

The pillion rider, Saravana Kumar, an associate of the deceased, suffered from shock due to the impact. It was only after he gained composure after half an hour did he manag to inform his friends. Only then was her husband taken to the hospital, she said.

She said that her husband succumbed to his injuries the next day at the hospital. Blaming the police for her the death, she said that the police who were present at the place of incident could have acted swiftly and rushed him to a hospital without wasting valuable time.

Finding it hard to make ends meet as the family had lost its sole breadwinner and having to look after her mentally unstable mother, father-in-law and minor son, she sought a compensation of ₹ 50 lakh and employment in any government department based on her qualification.

Justice V. Bharathidasan ordered notice to the Home Secretary, Madurai Collector and Commissioner of Police and private notice to Head Constable Ramesh Babu, who is now placed under suspension for hitting the man with the lathi. The case was adjourned by four weeks.