Woman seeks CB-CID probe into son’s death 

A 55-year-old woman on Monday filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a CB-CID probe into the death of her son. She alleged that her son died by suicide due to police harassment.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan directed the police to file a status report on the petition filed by M. Rengammal from Madurai. She said her son Easwaran, a carpenter, was wrongly named as an accused in a case.

The petitioner said her son died by suicide in January due to threats from police. and sought a CB-CID probe into his death.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).