Woman seeks CB-CID probe into husband’s death 

A woman has moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a CB-CID probe into the death of her husband. It is said that her husband, a life convict, who was confined in the Sivaganga open air prison died due to electrocution.

The petitioner K. Ilangeshwari of Thoothukudi district said that it was stated that her husband P. Karuppasamy died on March 22 after he climbed an electric pole and touched a livewire in the open air prison premises.

She said that it was unbelievable that a 52-year-old man whose name was recommended for premature release would have climbed the electric post. She sought a CB-CID probe into the death of her husband.

Justice G. K. Ilanthiraiyan ordered notice to the State and the prison authorities. The court also sought a copy of the postmortem report. The hearing in the case was adjourned by two weeks.