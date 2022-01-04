Woman seeks CB-CID probe into husband’s death

Madurai

04 January 2022 21:11 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered notice to the State on a petition filed by a woman from Ramanathapuram district seeking a CB-CID probe into the death of her husband.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan sought the response of the State on the petition filed by M. Thamarai Selvi of Kamuthi, who said she was informed by Madurai Central Prison authorities that her husband Moorthy alias Muniyandi had suffered a heart attack. Later, they informed her that he died.

The petitioner said Moorthy was working in Dubai for over 10 years. But, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he came back to India and started working as a security guard at a firm in Ramanathapuram. On March 18, Moorthy and a few others were detained by police in Ramanathapuram without any reason. Moorthy was beaten up by the police and a number of false cases were foisted against him.

The petitioner said her husband was remanded in judicial custody. Subsequently, he was detained order under the Goondas Act. When Moorthy was produced before the Judicial Magistrate, he told her that he was beaten up by the police.

On October 30, Madurai Central Prison authorities informed the family that her husband suffered a heart attack and they were going to admit him in Government Rajaji Hospital. Later in the day, they informed the family members that Moorthy died.

She said Moorthy had not been involved in any illegal activities and the police had foisted false cases against him. They brutally attacked him, inflicting severe internal injuries on him due to which he died of heart attack.

She sought a direction for a CB-CID probe into his death. She also sought a direction to the State government to provide compensation to the family members and take action against the policemen involved in the death of her husband.