Woman seeks better medical treatment for husband, alleges torture by police

January 13, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - MADURAI

A woman from Palani in Dindigul district has filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking better medical treatment for her husband. She alleged that her husband was tortured by police in the name of an inquiry.

The petitioner M. Fousiya of Obulapuram in Palani in Dindigul district said that her husband Mohamed Ali Jinna, a tea seller, was picked up by police in the name of an inquiry and they beat him black and blue.

She said her husband was picked up by police after they had wrongly identified him as the person who had misbehaved with a woman. She said that her husband was innocent. However, the police tortured him.

She said that she had noticed a bandage on her husband’s left leg and blood was oozing when he was produced before the Judicial Magistrate. Subsequently, he was remanded in judicial custody, she said. The petitioner said that the extent of injury was such that the Jail Warden of the Palani jail declined to admit her husband. The petitioner’s husband is now being treated at the Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan directed the GRH Dean to ensure that the petitioner’s husband is given the best possible treatment. The court directed the Inspector of Police, Palani Town Police in Dindigul district, to be present before the court on January 19 along with all the relevant records. A status report should be filed and the copy of the remand report should also be produced before the court, the judge said.