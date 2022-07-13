Madurai

Woman says T.N. Revenue Minister did not hit her, but only tapped on her head with affection

K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY
Special Correspondent Virudhunagar July 13, 2022 16:11 IST
Updated: July 13, 2022 18:06 IST

A day after Bharatiya Janata Party condemned Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran for "beating" a woman petitioner near Aruppukottai, the woman on Wednesday clarified that the Minister had only tapped on her head with papers in a friendly manner.

BJP State president K. Annamalai on Tuesday tweeted a video clipping in which Mr. Ramachandran is seen tapping on the head of Kalavathi of Palavanatham with a bunch of envelopes. Mr. Annamalai flayed Mr. Ramachandran for his action and sought his resignation failing which he threatened to lay siege to the Minister's residence.

However, on Wednesday, the woman told reporters at Mr. Ramachandran's residence that she was related to the Minister. She had met the Minister at Palavanatham on Saturday when he went there for distribution of free goats to beneficiaries and handed over a petition seeking old-age pension for her mother. "I asked him to help me get old age pension for my mother and he promised to do that... He did not hit me but only tapped with affection," she clarified.

