Woman robbed of her 15-sovereign chain

MADURAI

03 August 2020 19:19 IST

A woman, S. Pandiammal, 30, was robbed of her 15-sovereign chain in Nagamalai Pudukottai on Monday afternoon. A man had knocked at the door of her house on Kumarasamy Nagar, claiming that he had come to deliver a courier parcel. When the woman opened the door, the man suddenly threw chilly powder on her face. Even before the woman could realise what was happening, the man yanked her chain. The woman raised an alarm which brought the neighbours but the man vanished from the scene. Her husband Selvam is working in a gold pledging company. Nagamalai Pudukottai police are investigating.

