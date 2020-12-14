Woman robbed of gold, cash

Madurai

14 December 2020 19:52 IST

A woman, V. Vijaya, 52, was robbed of her gold jewellery and cash after an unidentified person broke into her house at Maravankulam in Tirumangalam in the early hours of Saturday.

Police said the woman was living alone as her children were living elsewhere. She was fast asleep when a man man gained entry into her house by breaking open the door at around 4 a.m. He tied her hands and legs with towels in the house and asked her to part with valuables. The aged woman obliged without offering resistance. The robber took two sovereigns of gold jewellery, few silver articles, a mobile phone and ₹6,000.

Advertising

Advertising

Before leaving, he untied her legs and fled the scene.

Tirumangalam Town police have registered a case of robbery and are trying to identify the accused with the help of video footage from CCTV camera network in the vicinity.