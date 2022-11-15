Woman robbed of gold, cash near Melur

November 15, 2022 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - MADURAI

A 42-year-old woman, S. Hemalatha, was robbed of gold and cash by an unidentified gang, which included two women, at her house in Keelavalvu near Melur on Monday.

Police said the victim’s husband Shanmugasundaram was working in Qatar and her children were in hostels. When Ms. Hemalatha was alone at home in Vachampatti near Melur, three persons — a 50-year-old man and two women, aged about 40 and 20 — knocked at the door at around 8 p.m.

When Ms. Hemalatha opened the door, the man introduced himself as her husband’s colleague in Qatar. He said he had come to give invitation for a marriage. Suddenly, the trio overpowered Ms. Hemalatha and gagged her. They pricked her with some object and immobilised her limbs with plastic tags.

The gang robbed her of a gold chain and ear studs, weighing over 8 sovereigns, and a mobile phone and took ₹50,000 kept in an almirah, before escaping from the scene.

Ms. Hemalatha came out of the house with the help of her neighbours and lodged a complaint with the police. Keelavalavu police are investigating.