Woman robbed at knifepoint in Virudhunagar town

March 03, 2024 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - Virudhunagar

A youth barged into a house and snatched part of a gold chain from a 45-year-old woman at knife point in Virudhunagar on Friday.

Police said N. Sangareswari was alone at her home at Hanuman Nagar as her husband and son were away. While she was busy in the kitchen in the night, a youth stealthily entered the house. When she tried to raise an alarm, he took a knife from the kitchen and threatened her. He then tried to yank her 12-gm gold chain. As she resisted, he could only pull a part of it and fled the scene.

Sangareswari lodged a complaint at Virudhunagar East police station the next day. Police booked a case of robbery and criminal intimidation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.