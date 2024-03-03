ADVERTISEMENT

Woman robbed at knifepoint in Virudhunagar town

March 03, 2024 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

A youth barged into a house and snatched part of a gold chain from a 45-year-old woman at knife point in Virudhunagar on Friday.

Police said N. Sangareswari was alone at her home at Hanuman Nagar as her husband and son were away. While she was busy in the kitchen in the night, a youth stealthily entered the house. When she tried to raise an alarm, he took a knife from the kitchen and threatened her. He then tried to yank her 12-gm gold chain. As she resisted, he could only pull a part of it and fled the scene.

Sangareswari lodged a complaint at Virudhunagar East police station the next day. Police booked a case of robbery and criminal intimidation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US