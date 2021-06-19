Woman retracts complaint

Madurai

19 June 2021 21:41 IST

Inquiry into a case of robbery of 26 sovereigns of gold jewellery from an octogenarian woman under Anna Nagar police station limits turned out to be bogus complaint, lodged by the woman to favour one of her legal heirs.

Police sources said that the 85-year-old woman, who had four children, wanted to give 26 sovereigns of jewellery to one of her granddaughters. To ‘manage’ her other legal heirs, the woman, along with those who would stand to benefit, staged the drama of robbery.

The woman had complained that someone had robbed her gold chains and bangles when she was standing outside her house on Friday morning. Upon inquiry on Saturday, the woman admitted to have given false complaint and withdrew it, the police said.

Aruppukottai

Virudhunagar district administration has come to the help of an elderly couple of Kuchchampatti village who were badly in need of a proper roof over their heads.

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy handed over an order for construction of a green house to 76-year-old Subash Chandra Bose and his wife. Some 25 families who were living in this hamlet under Tiruchuli panchayat union had deserted the village over the years seeking greener pastures.

After Mr. Bose, who was living in a dilapidated house, had sought State government’s assistance, the District Rural Development Agency allotted him a green house for ₹2.10 lakh and ₹24,570 as wages for 90 days of work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and ₹12,000 towards subsidy for construction of individual household toilet.

DRDA Project Officer V. Jayakumar and Tahsildar Muthukrishnan were present.