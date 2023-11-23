HamberMenu
Woman relieved of gold chain at Nagamalai Pudukottai

November 23, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 52-year-old woman, N. Seethalakshmi, of Melakuyilkudi lost two sovereigns of gold chain to motorbike-borne robbers at Melakuyilkudi Road on Wednesday evening.

According to police, the woman, who is working as a cook in a school in Nagamalai Pudukottai was returning home on foot.

While she was walking on the Melakuyilkudi Road near Ashok Nagar junction, two persons followed her on a motorbike. Suddenly, one of them snatched her gold chain and both the accused fled the scene.

Nagamalai Pudukottai police are investigating.

Meanwhile, unidentified persons broke into the house of P. Kathamal, 72, in Periyakattalai and decamped with two sovereigns of gold and ₹20,000 in cash when she was away.

The woman had gone to her relative’s house in Vagurani on November 13. On Wednesday, her neighbour called her over phone to inform her about the theft.

Sedapatti police have registered a case.

