Woman recovering

RAMANATHAPURAM

06 May 2021 18:50 IST

A 28-year-old woman, who cut off her tongue as fulfilment of her vow after DMK's victory in the Assembly election, is recovering at Government Hospital.

Vanitha, a resident of Puduvakudi near Paramakudi in the district, was rushed to hospital after she cut off a portion of her tongue in front of a temple and fell unconscious. Doctors sutured the tongue and she was on the road to recovery, sources said.

Former DMK MP A.K.S. Vijayan visited her in the hospital and advised her not to indulge in such acts. He also gave her ₹10,000. Former minister Suba Thangavelan also visited her at the hospital.

Vanitha, a DMK worker, was married and had two children. She was separated from her husband for the last two years, the sources added.

Paramakudi Town Police registered a case.