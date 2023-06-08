June 08, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST

In a shocking incident, a 54-year-old woman was raped by an unidentified youth who also snatched her gold chain at a house off the Ring Road in Chintamani on Thursday evening.

The woman has been admitted to a private hospital.

Madurai Superintendent of Police, R. Shiva Prasad, who inspected the scene of crime, said that the woman, a widow, had seen someone sitting on the compound wall of her house at around 4 p.m.

She came out and questioned him. The stranger suddenly pushed the woman inside the house and sexually assaulted her.

“Since, the house is in an isolated place and no one else was around, the accused escaped after snatching her mobile phone and four sovereign gold chain,” the SP said.

The woman alerted the neighbours about the crime after coming out of the house.

The SP said that the police were trying to identify the accused using some video footages secured from closed circuit television cameras installed in the vicinity.

Silaiman police have registered a case of rape and robbery.

