Woman, pregnant daughter killed in roof collapse in Thoothukudi

The incident happened at 3 a.m., when they were asleep

A woman and her pregnant daughter were killed when the roof of their 50-year-old house in Anna Nagar here collapsed in the early hours of Tuesday. The woman’s husband suffered injuries and was admitted to hospital.

The police said M. Kaliammal, 46, of Anna Nagar Third Street and her daughter S. Kaaththammal alias Karthiga, 23, were sleeping when roof of the house crashed down around 3 a.m. killing them on the spot.

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel and the police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies and sent them to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

During investigation, the police found that Kaliammal, after conducting baby shower for Karthiga at her in-laws’ house at Marthandampatti in the district, had brought her home at Anna Nagar only a week ago..

Kaliammal's husband Muthuraman, who is working in the pay and use toilet at Kamaraj vegetable market, has been admitted to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital with injuries.

Thoothukudi south police have registered a case.