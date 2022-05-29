Woman pours hot water on mother-in-law

May 29, 2022 17:55 IST

S. Uma, 45, allegedly poured hot water on her mother-in-law, R. Seeniammal, 70, near Usilampatti on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Valandur police have arrested her for attempt to murder.

The police said that the women had frequent quarrel over domestic issues. On Saturday also they had a quarrel following which Uma poured hot water. The aged woman suffered burn injuries on her chest and hip. She has been admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital.