Woman pours hot water on mother-in-law
S. Uma, 45, allegedly poured hot water on her mother-in-law, R. Seeniammal, 70, near Usilampatti on Saturday.
The Valandur police have arrested her for attempt to murder.
The police said that the women had frequent quarrel over domestic issues. On Saturday also they had a quarrel following which Uma poured hot water. The aged woman suffered burn injuries on her chest and hip. She has been admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.