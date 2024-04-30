Woman postmaster falls down in bathroom, dies

April 30, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A woman postmaster fell down in the bathroom in her house and died in a hospital.

Police said postmaster of Ramankudi near Thisaiyanvilai, M. Rajeshwari, 29, of Pandian Nagar near Thiruthangal in Virudhunagar district was living in a rented house in Ramankudi along with her mother Kaliammal.

When she went to the bathroom on Monday, she swooned and fell down to sustain grievous head injury. After being admitted to Government Medical College Hospital at Asaripallam in Nagercoil, she succumbed to her injury on Monday night.

Uvari police have registered a case.

