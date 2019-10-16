Woman police inspector, two others suspended

NAGERCOIL

A woman Inspector of Police, a Special Sub-Inspector and a head constable have been placed under suspension for allegedly torturing a youth, demanding a share in the treasure he reportedly got recently.

Sources in the police said earthmover driver Jerlin, 24, of Kutti Saralvilai near Palapallam under Karungal police station limits recently purchased an earthmover and two luxury cars, all reportedly with the treasure he accidentally got recently. On getting information about it, the police picked him up for interrogation.

When he was allowed to go home after the interrogation, Jerlin was abducted by a gang to a farm near Valliyoor, where it tortured him demanding a share in the alleged treasure. After taking a gold chain, weighing seven sovereigns from him, the abductors forcibly obtained Jerlin’s signature on blank stamp papers and chased him away.

The abduction came to light when Jerline filed a complaint with ASP, Colachel, Karthik, saying that he, who had obtained loans from banks for expanding his ‘business,’ was abducted by the gang and tortured with the support of Karungal police.

Subsequently, Superintendent of Police Shreenath ordered an inquiry and a case was registered against seven abductors. Among them, schoolteacher Suresh Kumar, 38, of Maekkamandapam; Jerin, 30, and Krishnakumar, 35, of Pallivilai were arrested while the hunt is on to nab the others.

Since the trio reportedly told the police that they had abducted Jerlin on instructions from Karungal Inspector Pon Devi, SSI Ruban and head constable Jerone Jones, the SP questioned them. Moreover, the police found that Pon Devi was in touch with the abductors during and after the abduction.

Above all, CCTV footages recovered from the farm near Valliyoor reportedly proved that Pon Devi had visited the farm when Jerlin was in the custody of the abductors. Deputy Inspector General of Police Praveen Kumar Abinapu placed Pon Devi under suspension on Wednesday. Dr. Shreenath placed Ruban and Jeron Jones under suspension.