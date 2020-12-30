Woman police held for stealing two-wheelers from station

30 December 2020 20:46 IST

A woman police identified as Gracia (29) was arrested on charges of stealing motorcycles parked in the station here on Wednesday. Following complaints to the Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan that some two-wheelers parked in the Valliyoor station were missing, he ordered the police team to probe.

Investigations revealed that the woman police, when she was on night duty at the station, called her husband Anbumani over phone and helped him in stealing the two-wheelers, which were impounded by the police for Motor Vehicle Act violations.

Based on their confession, three motorcycles, two mobile phones and other articles were seized. They were arrested by the police. Further investigation is on.