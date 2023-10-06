Woman police constable injured in road accident in Sivakasi

October 06, 2023 01:57 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST - Sivakasi

A woman police constable, S. Sathya (37) suffered bleeding injuries when she met with a road accident involving two two-wheelers on the Sattur to Sivakasi Road, near Paraipatti, on Thursday, October 6, 2023.

Police said that the woman constable, attached to Sivakasi East Police station, was riding on a two-wheeler to the police station from Meenampatti. A motorbike overtook the constable near Paraipatti. The rider, identified as R. Baskar (47) of Meenampatti, turned the bike towards left and then, without any indication, turned towards the right. The front wheel of the constable’s vehicle hit the bike, and she fell down.

Ms. Sathya suffered bleeding injuries on her leg and was admitted to a private hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sivakasi East police have booked Baskar for rash and negligent riding.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.