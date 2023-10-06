ADVERTISEMENT

Woman police constable injured in road accident in Sivakasi

October 06, 2023 01:57 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST - Sivakasi

The constable was injured after her two-wheeler hit another motorbike that was being driven rashly, police said

The Hindu Bureau

A woman police constable, S. Sathya (37) suffered bleeding injuries when she met with a road accident involving two two-wheelers on the Sattur to Sivakasi Road, near Paraipatti, on Thursday, October 6, 2023.

Police said that the woman constable, attached to Sivakasi East Police station, was riding on a two-wheeler to the police station from Meenampatti. A motorbike overtook the constable near Paraipatti. The rider, identified as R. Baskar (47) of Meenampatti, turned the bike towards left and then, without any indication, turned towards the right. The front wheel of the constable’s vehicle hit the bike, and she fell down.

Ms. Sathya suffered bleeding injuries on her leg and was admitted to a private hospital.

The Sivakasi East police have booked Baskar for rash and negligent riding.

CONNECT WITH US