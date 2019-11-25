Woman poisons children; ends life

NAGERCOIL

A woman, who administered poison to her two children and consumed it six days ago, died in the hospital on Monday.

Police said van driver Praveen Raju of Aruguvilai under Vadaseri police station limits had a quarrel with his wife Mini, 27, under the influence of alcohol on November 19. Mini gave poison to Rabisha, 5, and Richard, 4, and consumed it on the same day.

As the mother and the children swooned, the neighbours rushed them to the Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaaripallam. While the children are reportedly stable, Mini died.

Vadaseri police are investigating.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.