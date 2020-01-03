Woman on wheels injects confidence

The recent incident in Hyderabad where a veterinarian was raped and murdered had sparked country-wide outrage and anger. In the aftermath of the incident, 29-year-old Neetu Chopra, an entrepreneur from Rajasthan, has embarked on an ambitious mission.

Covering over 4,000 km in 18 days, Ms. Chopra is riding her two-wheeler from Ramban in Jammu and Kashmir to Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu to encourage women to come out of their comfort zones and start using more public spaces.

After covering 16 cities, Ms. Chopra reached Madurai on Thursday. “In this male-dominated society, women are often told not to venture out after dark. Through my nation-wide campaign, I want to motivate women to use public spaces even at odd hours and make authorities to ensure that they are safe for women,” she said.

With the theme ‘Ride for Revolution,’ Ms. Chopra, during her travels, tells stories and teaches self-defence techniques to women. “Only when women are fearless, they will be empowered. In the future, I want to start my academy to train young girls in self-defence,” she said.

Recalling an incident during her college days, she said that a male friend tried to harass her, but she fought alone and escaped from the perpetrator. “Hence, self-defence is important and women should never give up and face the situation bravely,” she said.

Ms. Chopra’s 18-day journey will end in Kanniyakumari on Friday.