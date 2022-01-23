Woman officer held for job scam

Madurai

23 January 2022 19:55 IST

An Assistant Engineer with Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) in Sholavandan, M. Satya (34), was arrested in connection with a job scam.

The police said that K. Deivam (56) of Usilampatti had lodged a complaint with the Madurai District Crime Branch stating that Sathya had taken ₹20 lakh from him on the promise of getting a job in TNEB. Enquiry revealed that she had received ₹2 lakh from another person also.

She was booked for cheating and criminal breach of trust.