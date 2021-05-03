Woman offers tongue to temple

A 28-year-old woman allegedly cut a portion of her tongue and offered it to a temple at Paramakudi in the district on Monday.

As news spread, locals rushed to Muthalamman Temple. They found a woman lying unconscious on the floor and immediately took her to government hospital.

A portion of the cut-off tongue was also taken to the hospital. Doctors put stitches and said the woman was normal.

Due to the pandemic, temples were shut. Hence, the woman cut off her tongue and threw it in front of the temple and fell unconscious, passersby told police.

Paramakudi Town police registered a case and preliminary inquiry revealed that the woman identified as K. Vanitha, 28, was married to Karthik, 32. The couple had two children. Also, they were cardholders in DMK.

The couple, though living separately for sometime, had taken a vow at the temple before election, a family member told the police.

Further investigation is on.